Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 160,668 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 36,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.36 and a one year high of $246.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

