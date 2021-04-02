Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $75.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 106,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.