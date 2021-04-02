Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.35. 421,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,853. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $290.42 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

