Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Rotten has a market cap of $2.47 million and $273,631.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 179.8% higher against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,438.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 67,929,154 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#.

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

