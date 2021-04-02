Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$2.40 target price on the stock.

TSE ROXG opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.40.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

