Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Outperform

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

CARR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

