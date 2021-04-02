Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

