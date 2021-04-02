Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 287.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 319.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $377,760,000 after buying an additional 2,484,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Apple by 260.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after buying an additional 329,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

