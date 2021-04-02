Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

