Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGSVF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

