Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,774 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,023,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111,257 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

