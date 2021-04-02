Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 250 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $223.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.