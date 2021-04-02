Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,854 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 126.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

