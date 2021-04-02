Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $58,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.