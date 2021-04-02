Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

