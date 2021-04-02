Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,491,000 after acquiring an additional 245,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

