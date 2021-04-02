Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Shares of JKG stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average is $228.71. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $255.50.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

