Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

