Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $47,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.74 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

