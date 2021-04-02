Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $58,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

