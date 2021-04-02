Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

