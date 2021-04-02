Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Down 2.4%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). 240,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 348,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.79 million and a PE ratio of -29.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.47.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

