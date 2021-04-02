Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

LU opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,080,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

