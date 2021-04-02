Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sasol by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.