Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Schneider National has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,545,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

