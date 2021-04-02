Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

