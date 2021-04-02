Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

