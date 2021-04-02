Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $158.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

