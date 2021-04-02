Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

