Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 579,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,557 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 586,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

