Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.