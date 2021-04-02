Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. 2,211,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

