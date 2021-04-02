Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

