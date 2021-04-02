Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Update

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

