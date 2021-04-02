SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

