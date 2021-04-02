SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,518,913 shares of company stock worth $41,119,843. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.