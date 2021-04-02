Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,716. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.