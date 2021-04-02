Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEOVF remained flat at $$1.18 on Friday. 60,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,033. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $303.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

