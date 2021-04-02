SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Update

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGOCO Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. SGOCO Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

