Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Critical Analysis

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HOYA and Shanghai Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Shanghai Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 19.23% 16.58% 13.21% Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Shanghai Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.31 billion 8.71 $1.05 billion $2.79 44.47 Shanghai Electric Group $18.47 billion 0.28 $538.78 million N/A N/A

HOYA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shanghai Electric Group.

Summary

HOYA beats Shanghai Electric Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. This segment also operates Â’Eyecity', a chain of specialist contact lens stores. The Information Technology segment provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. This segment also offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. The Other segment provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, business application software, ERP solutions, and internet services; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry. It provides elevators, escalators, electric motors and ramps, and industrial basic parts; intelligent manufacturing, traffic signal system, and construction industrialization equipment; blades, precision bearings, and fasteners; EPC project package services; and power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. The company offers energy, and environmental protection and automation engineering; industrial internet; financing leases and insurance brokerage; international trade; and property services. It provides turbine generators, gas turbines, and spare parts; power station and industry boilers; civil nuclear bearing, electrical and mechanical, and desulphurisation equipment; printing and packing machinery, artificial boards, air conditioners, welding materials, and engineering machinery; electrical switchgear and relevant services; turbines and auxiliary engines; building automation, management, and safety systems; technical consulting services; power transmission, distribution, and controlling equipment; electronic products; aircraft assembly lines equipment; blowers and transformer parts; diesel engine fuel pumps and components; wire and cable electrical equipment; and wire and cables. The company engages in the investment and asset management activities; real estate development and property management activities; and imports and exports of goods. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

