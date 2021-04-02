Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $697,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned 0.05% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ASTE stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.