Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $829,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $80,914,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Entegris stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 1,543,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,129. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.