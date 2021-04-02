Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $977,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Shares of RNG traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,691. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.99 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

