Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Qorvo accounts for 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,432. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $194.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

