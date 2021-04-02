SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $332,472.17 and $204.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.07 or 0.03487215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00349016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.00987621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.00 or 0.00427231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00289717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025400 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

