Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

SHMUY stock remained flat at $$34.67 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. Shimizu has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

