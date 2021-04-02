Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.47

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and traded as high as $43.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 76,306 shares traded.

SHECY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

