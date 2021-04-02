Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Increases By 54.8%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APGI opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

