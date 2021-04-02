Short Interest in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Drops By 16.4%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 469,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

