Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Grows By 56.6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.10 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

